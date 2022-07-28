Willow Smith, between self-harm and depression

Willow, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, talks about herself on Instagram with delicate words of encouragement to all those who find it difficult to love each other. A statement that becomes even more powerful when we think about her experience, told in several interviews, struggling with self-harm and depression.

Social media are the most powerful means of communication we possess and, if some still persist in using them improperly, there are those who do good through the dissemination of awareness on sensitive issues, such as those relating to mental disorders. Among these people, also many stars who over the years have decided to carry on a personal battle of awareness: the daughter of art Willow Smith, after recounting the period in which he suffered from depression and self-harmbrings a message of support to those who follow her on Instagram.

The post on Instagram

“Just to remind you that our worth as human beings is not based on our skills or our productivity. Our worth is innate and equal“.

So begins the post of Willow Smith, the very young daughter of Will Smith and Jade Pinkett Smith who, in addition to being the daughter of very famous, has also been and still is a model and singer. A privilege, that of being born into her family, which often turned against her and damaged her mental healthespecially during the very delicate years of adolescence.

It seems to reiterate what the comment under the last Instagram photo continues like this, which portrays her serene and immersed in nature: “I have struggled to come to terms with this concept lately; It breaks my heart when I allow myself to get away from my personal emotional and mental journey. ” You finally conclude with great sensitivity and affection, addressing directly to his followers: “Know that you are loved, naturally relevant and valuable, no matter what the world or your insecurities have made you believe ”.

Statements about depression and self-harm

He was 10 years old when he released his first song, “Whip My Hair “ and 18 when, in an interview with Use Today, said he suffered from self-harm during the early years of the period adolescent. Social pressure from the media and fans clashed with insecurities and fragility typical of that age, with serious consequences on his mental health.

“I felt like a bluff. I was too young to face what was happening to me. When today I see adults losing control as soon as they have a bit of success, I think back to when I was just a child. I had a dream, which was to sing, but I hadn’t come to terms with the price that making it could entail. Performance anxiety consumed me. So I stopped performing and closed in on myself. I was convinced that people thought me weak ”.

Mental health awareness: why it is essential

Before the Today interview, it was during an online show, the Red Table Talk, conducted with his mother, that Willow told his family and the American public for the first time about his time with self-harm. “I started cutting myself as a teenager because it was the only way I knew to get better. Only in those moments did I not feel the pain that made it impossible for me to live “.

A kind of feeling that can make people who have tried it before and who haven’t had it feel understood courage to talk about it. Addressing the topic is often impossible for many, due to the stigma that hovers around these behavioral disorders and the shame that one feels in wanting to ask for help, in seeking the so-called “attention”. It is media exposures, such as Willow Smith’s, that help the weakest understand what to ask for support friends, family or a doctor is a necessary step to solve the problem.