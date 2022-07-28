Will there be Harry Styles’ Starfox too? James Gunn answers

After the appearance of Harry Styles in Eternals, we began to wonder in which other Marvel Cinematic Universe film we would see the singer and actor return as Starfox. Given the close link between the character and the Guardians of the Galaxy universe, it was reasonable to think it would happen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, James Gunn categorically denied rumors that Harry Style’s Starfox will appear in the next film.

As many details of the film are still top secret, rumors have spread that Styles would appear in the film as his character Starfox (also known as Eros), as seen in the Eternals post-credits scene. During an interview with Extra TV, Gunn was asked if the rumors about Styles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were true, and he immediately denied them. He said, quite simply, “no”.

“No! Let me set the record straight. Starfox does not appear, no“.

The film will follow the events of Endgame, with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) still processing the death of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), or at least of the Gamora who existed alongside him in his timeline. Saldaña will however appear in the film playing the role of a younger Gamora who has been carried forward in time. The rest of the Guardian squad will also return, including Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). While the plot details and who will be the film’s real villain remain unknown, the story will follow up on the premise of the post-credits scene in Vol. 2 with Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) unleash the almighty Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

Recently, Kevin Feige also talked about Harry Styles’ return to the MCU: “The adventures of Eros and Pip are something very exciting for us“Feige said.