Where to find the coolest player on the Fortnite island?

One of the Missions of the week 8 of fortnite season 3 asks us to find coolest player on the island. Is Mission of Fortnitecall “find the coolest player on the island“, has a trick, as you will see below. Just below we tell you where is the coolest player on the island:

Where to find the coolest player on the island in Fortnite Season 3?

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we should look at ourselves in a mirror. Mirrors are often found in bathrooms of homes in residential areas such as Cruce Cremoso or Caserío Colesterol. They are also found in public restrooms like those at some gas stations. We leave you a map with several of the locations where there are mirrors:

We will find mirrors in several of these points on the map

As we mentioned, the mirrors are in the bathrooms. Simply enter one of these rooms and “look” by focusing the camera on the mirror to complete this Mission.

This Quest is completed by looking into a mirror.

It is a curious way that Epic Games has had to tell us that we are the coolest players on the island. However, since this Mission did not give any clues about what had to be done (in the Missions tab there was no clue or place marked on the map), we understand that it could be difficult to complete it without more information. But that’s what this guide is for, right?

