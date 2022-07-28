what to watch on vacation • TAG24

TV series August 2022. August, summer: time of well-deserved holidays, of rest and lightness.

What could possibly be the best way to spend these days, if not immersing yourself in the depths of fantasy and letting yourself be carried away by the current of the best TV series of the moment? TAG24 helps you to discover all the news of this August, providing you with a useful map, to explore the new schedule of the major streaming platforms.

TV series August 2022 to see on Netflix:

Here’s what’s new on Netflix.

First of all, there is Sandman, the adaptation of the cult comic by Neil Gaiman, who plays the role of executive producer in the project. The series will catapult us into the realm of the Dream: its king, Morpheus (played in the TV series by Tom Sturridge), has been held captive for 105 long years and, managed to escape, tries in every way to restore order. During his adventure, he will meet old friends and enemies and cross universes and timelines, in order to restore the order between dream and wakefulness.

Season 3 of Locke & Key, based on the comics of Joe Hill: the protagonists of the adventures of the series are three brothers, who, after the murder of their father, moved to their home in Massachusetts, where they discover the presence of magical keys capable of giving special powers and skills. In the third series, the brothers will discover more magic in Keyhouse, as the greatest threat they have faced falls upon them.

The plots and intrigues of I never…, series centered on Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old student who wants to become popular and find a boyfriend. Between love triangles and complex intertwining, the comedy drama is proposed as a coming-of-age story of the protagonists. Of different kinds are Kleo and Echo: the first is a story of spies, set immediately after the fall of the Berlin Wall; Echo, on the other hand, is about two twin sisters who, after having swapped for years, see their lives go to ruin.

TV series to see on Disney +

Here are the returns and series expected by fans for Disney +.

A blast from the past for the nostalgic is the series Malcolmwhich aired between 2000 and 2006 on TV: all seasons of the beloved sitcom will be available on Disney +, starting in August.

For Marvel fansafter the San Diego Comi Con, the hype does not go down: they will be on Disney + the miniseries I am Groot, centered on the Guardians of the Galaxy character voiced by Vin Diesel. In his form of Baby Groot, he will be the protagonist of five animated shorts, in which we will be able to see him growing up. For Marvel, he will also come out She-Hulk, (which we talked about here) which will star Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner’s cousin, suddenly forced to face the powers of the Hulk, which she herself will have. In the meantime, she will pursue numerous lawsuits in the non-human jurisprudence branch, giving the series a legal comedy feel.

Even the saga of Star Wars does not disappoint its fans, with the Andor series: the latter will focus on the background of Rogue One and will show us the life of Andor and his journey.

TV series August 2022: Prime Video

Prime Video is also expanding the offer for its fans, with different contents.

For sports and football fans, a must All or Nothing – Arsenal, docu-series focused on behind the scenes of the English team. Arsenal’s comeback will be seen in a decisive season for the team: at the center of the series, the numerous challenges to achieve national success and to return to the great European competitions.

Urban music lovers, on the other hand, will find great interest in the docu-film Untrapped, which tells the story of American rapper Lil Baby. Great importance was given to his journey, from his beginnings in Atlanta to a brilliant career worthy of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

