What makes the one peso coin special, which is worth up to 85 thousand pesos?

The sale of coins and banknotes through the internet has become popular, especially if they are pieces that are out of circulation or commemorative editions, as they acquire a high value among collectors. In this case, a user of Free market sell a coin a peso even in 85 thousand pesos.

To sell a ticket online, the serial number is one of the elements to take into account. While in the case of coinsthe minting errorsthe antiquity or if it is a commemorative edition gives them a higher value to collectors and/or fans of the numismatics.

What is the one peso coin that sells for 85 thousand pesos?

Through Mercado Libre, a user from Tecámac, State of Mexico, sell a one peso coin for 85 thousand pesoswhich has the face of Jose maria morelos and pavon. This piece began to circulate in 1984 and went out of circulation in December 1992, when the so-called ‘new pesos’ came into force.

The user also offers the possibility of pay the currency in 12 monthly installments of 8 thousand 629 pesos. The images show that the coin was minted in 1984, that is, it was one of the first to be manufactured, which gives it great value.

How is the coin of a peso that is worth 85 thousand pesos?

According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the coin belongs to the family A, which circulated from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s. On the obverse it has the national coat of arms and the legend United Mexican States; while on the reverse it has the face of José María Morelos y Pavón, hero of the Independence.

this coin It has a diameter of 24.5 millimeters and a weight of 5.9 grams, plus it has a smooth edge. The part is made of stainless steel and it does not have a perimeter ring like the coins of the following families, which are made of alloys.

The one peso coin worth 85,000 pesos has no value for transactions and is only a collectible item. Thanks to online sales platforms, such as Mercado Libre, old money or money that is out of circulation has been revalued.