what is this symptom of COVID and what to do if it occurs

The dyspnoea is one of symptoms caused by COVID-19which includes difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, which can also occur as a sequel after having suffered from the disease, according to Susana López Charretón, a specialist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

For its part, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that the dyspnea is one of the symptoms that has increased among new patients of COVID-19, caused by Omicron and its subvariants.

What is dyspnea, a symptom of COVID-19?

According to Medical Dictionary, dyspnea, like pain, is a symptom that is experienced subjectively, since it depends on the perception of each person, making it difficult to measure its severity. The recommendation is that patients with COVID maintain oxygen level monitoring in blood through the use of an oximeter.

dyspnea may be associated with, or generate, hypoxia or hypoxaemia, which is a low level of oxygen in the blood, which can cause fainting and other serious symptoms; If the dyspnea is severe and persists for some time, there is the risk of temporary or permanent cognitive impairment.

What to do if a COVID patient has dyspnea?

Dyspnea is qualified by the WHO as a “serious” symptom of COVID, so if a patient presents it, medical attention should be sought “immediately”.

The treatment It will depend on the severity of the problem.: In severe cases, supplemental oxygen will be needed or a rescue inhaled bronchodilator will be used.

The oxygen treatment will not help with breathlessness if blood oxygen levels are normal. Never use oxygen without the approval of a specialist.

Breathing difficulties can be managed at home

If the patient with dyspnea due to COVID can continue at home after the medical check-up, the European Respiratory Society recommends a series of exercises that can help reduce the feeling of shortness of breath.

Likewise, these exercises can help people who, after overcoming COVID, still have dyspnea as a sequel to the disease.

Breathing control exercises

The breath control means breathing smoothly, with minimal effort. This will help control breathlessness.

The first step is to get into a comfortable position to relieve shortness of breath:

Position 1: Sit up straight in a comfortable chair, with both arms on the armrests or on cushions. Drop your shoulders and relax. Rest the soles of your feet on the ground.

Position 2: Sit in a chair and drop your body forward. Rest your arms on a table or on your knees for support.

Position 3: Lie on your side resting your head and chest on cushions. Place a cushion under the neck to support the head. Support your upper arm on a cushion placed in front of your chest and another pillow between your legs.

Once is in the correct position place one hand on your abdomen and gently inhale to feel it rise. Then exhale slowly through your nose or mouth, a tip that could help it is to imagine that you are trying to make a candle flame flicker, but not go out.

Reduced rate of breathing

Once you have become accustomed to abdominal breathing, try slowing down your inhalations. By slowing down the rhythm, breathing becomes deeper and more effective.

Rectangular breathing

Look for an item in the house that is rectangular in shape, such as a window, a door, a painting, or even a book.

You have to follow the edges of the rectangle with your eyes as you breathe, inhaling on the short sides and exhaling on the long ones.

Slow down slowly with which your view moves around the rectangle, and pause at the corners to slow down your breathing.

cool your face

Cooling your face, especially the nose area, can help alleviate feelings of breathlessness; it is recommended to use a cool damp cloth to wipe over the nose and cheeks.