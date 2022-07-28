We discovered Nicolas Cage’s car collection

We always like to know unknown things about Hollywood actors. Curiosity is always there. And what we have discovered lately is that Nicolas Cage is a great collector of cars. We have read that you have come to acquire 20 cars in a year, or almost broke. It is rumored that she has acquired up to 9 Rolls Royce models in a single purchase. We do not know if they are hearsay or certainty, but they are comments that further enhance the figure of the actor from ‘Living Las Vegas’ or ‘Arizona Baby’ as a car collector. These are some of the cars he has.

It is common to see Nicolas Cage with cars in his movies. We don’t know if it’s a coincidence or not, but when we think of him in a film we imagine him in one. There are film captures that prove it. And well, we could say that this collection is almost like a movie because it has up to 21 classic models, and as many modern ones. Here are some of them.

Bugatti T57C Atalante Coupe, 1938

One of those cars that is a true museum piece and that Nicholas Cage is lucky enough to have in his garage.

Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan, from 1964

In a collection of classic cars, a Rolls Royce could not be missing, this one is in silver and from the early 60s.

Bugatti T101, from 1954

An elegant model that reaches up to 135 kilometers per hour, and that is perfect for strolling through the Hollywood hills, right?

Jaguar E-Type Semi-Lightweight Competition, from 1963

We continue with acquisitions from the 60s. In this case, a Jaguar brand car with an interesting engine, powered by a Line 6 4 engine. We think it is one of the nicest cars you have in your garage.

Ferrari Enzo, from 2003

There are many classic models in the actor’s garage, but we also found some sporty models. An example? His Ferrari Enzo, in 2003, in Ferrari red, of course. It reaches up to 350 km/hour.

Lamborghini Diablo, 2001

Another of the sports cars that we found in the garage is the Lamborghini Diablo model, also from the early 2000s.