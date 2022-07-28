Víctor Guzmán will be a new Besiktas player; There is an arrangement with TijuanaMediotiempo

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 07.27.2022 18:37:18





The Mexican defender Victor Guzmanwill become a player of the Besikta from Turkeysince the set of Old continent Already has an agreement with the Xolos for the transfer of the defender who was world runner-up in the last U17 World Cup 2019.

According to sources consulted by halftime, Besiktas Y Xolos Already they have an agreement and it only remains to define when he will travel to Turkish lands to sign the contract and undergo rigorous medical examinations.

Guzman He is one of the youth players with the most minutes in First divisionwell from his appearance in the first team of the border ownership was gained and has remained despite the results of the squad Xolos and the different changes of coach.

The Bull won the place to be tested in Europe thanks to its good participation with the Mexican team in the past Maurice Revello Tournamentwhere he even scored a goal.

After that tournament Guzman was also put into the orbit of teams like the AC milansince his viewer placed him in a list of players to follow and this Besiktas adventure will help you if he maintains the level to go to a team of higher hierarchy.