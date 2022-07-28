Trailer for Samaritan, the superhero movie with Sylvester Stallone coming to Prime Video this summer

There is one month left to enjoy in the Amazon Prime Video catalog of Samaritanthe platform’s new original superhero movie that he directs julius avery (Overlord, Son of a Gun).

Having recently looked at the movie poster, Amazon Prime Video just released the official Samaritan trailerwhich you can take a look at in the following video.

VIDEO Samaritan trailer, the Prime Video superhero movie with Sylvester Stallone

Adapting the comic of the same name by Kurt Busiek, Brent Anderson and Alex Ross published by Vertigo Comics, the film follows Sam Cleary, a boy who suspects that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually Samaritan, a superhero who was presumed dead twenty years ago.

Samaritan was presumed dead after a warehouse battle with his rival Nemesis. However, he is still alive and hides in plain sight pretending to be just another citizen.

With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to retrieve Samaritan to save the city from ruin.as well as find out what happened to Samaritan so that he decided to retire.

The cast of Samaritan is made up of the actors Sylvester Stallone (The Suicide Squad, Rambo: Last Blood, Creed II: The Legend of Rocky), Martin Starr (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Honey Boy, Tacoma FD), Pilou Asbæk (Salem’s Lot Mystery, Uncharted, Overlord), Moses Arias (King of the neighborhood, Jockey, Blast Beat) and Dasha Polanco (In a New York neighborhood, This is how they see us, Russian Doll).

Rounding out the cast are Javon Walton, Michael Aaron Milligan, Joe Knezevich, Olaolu Winfunke, Rahiem Riley, Alzie Williams, Ryan Dinning, Scott Rapp, David M Sandoval Jr., Julie Haught, Laura Palka, John Rymer, Eric Daniel Stumpp, Shane Berengue, Maximo Duran and Audrey Williams.

The movie Samaritan will be available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog on August 26, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend some very good movies on Amazon Prime Video that are not the ones that everyone has seen.