Tony Khan responds to rumors about AEW talent making the jump to WWE after recent changes

The recent departure of Vince McMahon from WWE has started a new phase in the company’s history. At the moment, we are in a transition period, where several changes are already beginning to take place, both in the hierarchy of power and in the creative plane.

One of the changes that has attracted the most attention has been, without a doubt, the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief, news that was very well received by fans and talent. In the case of the latter, not only the superstars of the company have been optimistic about it. Former WWE talent and fighters from other companies feel confident in being able to reach the company now.

The middle fightful revealed that among the talent who followed WWE-related news with interest, and who hoped to be able to sign with her, or return (in the case of former talent), were some AEW stars. In this sense, during the most recent edition of SiriusXM Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan wanted to respond to this information, indicating that a massive exodus of fighters from AEW to WWE is practically impossible. Then we leave you with his statements about it:

“A lot of changes are taking place in professional wrestling. I think it will be very positive for the fans in general. I am a little amused that, with the changes in competition, people think that it will magically change the landscape.

Twitter can be a fun place, but some of the stories I’ve seen on a daily basis over the last week are really funny. I have people hired here for five years and people think that just because the CEO, the president, the chief creative officerthose people changed in the competition, the people I have five-year contracts with are going to magically change teams. Good luck with that. Right now, Adam Cole has a contract until 2027. She wouldn’t expect to see him go anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his contract.. I wouldn’t expect him to go anywhere anytime soon.

The fact that these guys have had some success under a previous administration elsewhere, doesn’t mean they’re going to go nowhere by magic. They are two people that I like, just as examples of people who have worked under the previous administration. That amuses me a lot. Every day I see how the so-called ‘wrestling writers’ (journalists) continue to feed this story. it’s quite funny“.

