To Los Angeles, with OrdersNow and Visa – Business

The initiative stems from an agreement between Orders Now and Visa in order to reward its users.

The winners will be able to enjoy a private stunt master class inspired by the film.

The prize includes tickets, lodging, breakfast and lunch, a private ice cream tour of Los Angeles, a visit to the Observatory, dinner at the Legendary Rock N’Roll Bar and a Visa prepaid card, among other benefits.

To participate in the draw it is necessary to pay for the purchases made in OrdenesYa with a Visa credit, debit or prepaid card.

The time limit to generate chances is until Thursday, August 21.

How to increase the chances of winning?

Those who make their first purchase will add 10 chances. Orders Ya Market purchases will add 5 chances.

The rest of the purchases will add 1 chance each time an order is placed in the app.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, August 25.

Terms and conditions of the contest at https://experienciasya.com/py/.

Orders Now is the leading technology company in delivery and quick commerce in Latin America. Connect to a network of millions of users, businesses and distributors to a wide variety of products and services offered by the community.

The company, which operates in 15 Latin American countries, launched in 2020 OrdersYa Market, the first 100% digital market that delivers food and household items within 10 minutes of placing the order. Since 2014, Orders Now is part of Delivery Hero, the world’s leading local delivery platform based in Berlin, Germany.

In Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a journey unlike anything he’s faced in the past: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who inexplicably wields the magical hammer Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarök, JojoRabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder It premiered in theaters on July 7.