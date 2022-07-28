This is the Barcelona player who takes the field inspired by “Goku”

Some time ago, the Barcelona forward announced the great fans he has for ‘Dragonball’ and, in particular, by “Goku”.

In accordance with Marketing Director of Bandai Mexico, our country is the third largest consumer of ‘Dragonball’.

Until last year, before Messi’s departure, Barcelona’s brand value was 1,266 million euros.

Through his Twitter account, a Barcelona player shared his love for the legendary hero of ‘Dragonball’“Goku”, who has even had a tattoo on his arm.

Currently, when we talk about Barcelona FC, we are talking about one of the most important football teams of the last 20 years, as well as being one of the most recognized brands and an essential club for the football industry.

Undoubtedly, the departure of Lionel Messi from the Blaugrana club last year has been, up to now, one of the strongest blows to its economy. The departure of the Argentine ’10’ cost Barcelona 137 million euroslosing an extremely important amount to its brand value.

Until the previous year, according to the report Brand Finance Football 50 2021Barcelona FC was the second most valuable football club brand in the world, with a brand value of €1,266 million.

Today, the Catalan team seems that, little by little, it is healing its finances, renewing a large part of its squad in order to return to being one of the most important sports entities and a serious contender in Europe.

Barcelona player shows his love for “Goku”

One of the cases that has attracted the most attention among Barcelona fans is the series of signings that the board has made, some of them well received, while others are not. Among the long list of players who arrived to reinforce the squad, the striker, former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund player, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won over the fans not so much because of his goals (he hasn’t scored many), but because of a particular detail in his personal life.

turns out Aubameyang has declared himself to be a fervent admirer of ‘Dragonball’ and, especially, of “Goku”whom he even has tattooed on one of his arms, but his fans do not stop there, because this has taken him to the field.

In some matches, the 33-year-old striker has been seen wearing his soccer shoes decorated with the figure of “Goku” turned into level 3 of super saiyanin addition to making celebrations in reference to the superhero, as he himself has shared through his social networks.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing preseason with custom Dragon Ball Z boots pic.twitter.com/gTDTMqIUjb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2022

“You know that you can make a wish to the Dragon Ball, and I wanted to win the game and score a goal for my grandparents and my family”the striker mentioned in an interview after scoring in a match and celebrating “Goku” style.

Today, ‘Dragonball’ It is one of the best-selling animated series in the world, only surpassed by ‘One Piece’. In addition, Mexico is one of the main consumers of said anime worldwide.

In 2020, during the presentation of the ‘Dragon Ball Experience’ it was revealed that Mexico is the third country in the world with the most fans of the animated series, as revealed by the Marketing Director of Bandai Mexico.

In some way, the case of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reminiscent of what, a few years ago, the Chilean soccer player, Sebastián González “Chamagol”, former Atlante striker, who celebrated his goals in the style of “Chapulín Colorado”, the iconic character of Roberto Gómez Bolaños and that even made the comedian’s program recover its value.

Chamagol was more Chapulín Colorado than Roberto Gómez Bolaños himself. https://t.co/Ho1aCgzx61 — Pashensky (@Pashensky) April 24, 2021

Without a doubt, the power of pop culture is immense and we can see proof of this on a daily basis, and it is that, in the end, people need to feel identified with something, be it a musician, a song, a movie or, as it is the case of the Barcelona player, with an animated character.

