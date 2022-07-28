This huge Samsung smart TV costs 2,000 euros less

Get a Samsung QLED smart TV, with 4K resolution and a beastly 65-inch size for less than 1,000 euros.

If you have always dreamed of having a lady smart tv in your living room, today we are going to discover (again) one of the best bargains of this summer thanks to which you will be able to get one Samsung’s beastly 4K smart TV with a simply spectacular discount.

We are talking about a price drop of more than 1800 euros in one of the most premium models of the Korean firm, a QLED television of 65 inches which has a lot of advanced features, many of them only available in the high end.

Samsung Q95TD (65-inch) (65-inch) Buy from the Samsung Store: Samsung Q95TD (65-inch) (65-inch)

Epic crash for the 65-inch Samsung Q95TD

In case you are interested, you should know that this offer is exclusive of the samsung online store, where you can unlock the lowest price by applying a special coupon, which is activated only on specific occasions. So if you enter the code TV5EXTRA at the time of payment you can discount a 5% additionalthus accessing the historical minimum price of the 65-inch Samsung Q95TD: only 949.05 euros.

It is a price of authentic knockdownespecially if we take into account that it is a high-end smart tvwhich cost about 3000 euros just over a year ago. It is not for nothing but we are facing a QLED television equipped with a 4K processor with AIwhich offers an improved image adapted to the surrounding conditions, not to mention that you will have imaging technologies such as HDR2000 or the quantum dot of Samsung at your entire disposal.

Quite an occasion to leap to one premium tv Good size for a minimal price. If you were thinking of spending 500 or 600 euros on a new smart TV, think about it, since you may want to stretch your budget a bit and get this Samsung Q95TD from, beware, 65 inches.

Also think that you will get home with all the guarantees of a brand like Samsungincluding free shippingtwo weeks of free returns, official technical assistance and, in case you need it, facilities for split payment. Head over to the Samsung website and take a good look at its specifications because, for €949we are sure that it will convince you.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.