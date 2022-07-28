They recognize the work of doctors and health professionals for the benefit of patients with hepatitis C

The screening test is the biggest challenge that specialists observe to eradicate the virus.

Lic. Jonathan Meléndez from Neomed, together with Edwin Figueroa, representative of the House of Representatives, Dr. Ángeles Rodríguez, infectologist and former State epidemiologist, Dr. Bárbara Rosado, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Dr. Jose Rivera, hepatologist attached to the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, Dr. Humberto Guiot, president of the Puerto Rico Infectious Diseases Society (SEIPR), Dr. Wanta Torres, infectologist, and Lilliam Rodríguez, Executive Director of VOCES.

This Thursday, within the framework of the World Day Against Hepatitis C, medical authorities gathered to discuss the challenges and achievements of the community in attention to the hundreds of Puerto Ricans who suffer from the condition.

It is important to add that Puerto Rico has a prevalence of 2.3% of the population, which shows that there is a significant number of patients in Puerto Rico infected with hepatitis C, unlike the United States, where the prevalence is a little more low, according to specialists.

Experts agree that what is important is that all the agencies involved continue working to offer alternatives in diagnosis, treatment and education.

Recognition of the work of professionals

In order to recognize the different medical and civil personalities who work for the benefit of the patients with Hepatitis C, Senate authorities in voice, Rubén Soto, president of the Health Commission of the Senate of Puerto Rico and Edwin Figueroa, representative of the House of Representatives, delivered motions sanctioned and approved by upper and lower house.

In this sense, Rubén Soto, president of the Puerto Rico Senate Health Commission, congratulated the doctors and people involved in caring for this population.

The personalities who received his motion were:

Rubén Soto, president of the Puerto Rico Senate Health Commission; Edwin Figueroa, Commissioner of the House of Representatives; Dr. Bárbara Rosado, gastroenterologist and hepatologist; Dr. Jose Rivera, hepatologist attached to the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital; Dr. Humberto Guiot, president of the Puerto Rico Society of Infectious Diseases (SEIPR); Lilliam Rodríguez, Executive Director of VOCES; and Mr. Jonathan Mélendez.

Screening Test: Public Health Challenge in Puerto Rico

This recognition was given within the framework of the event organized by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, where these specialists, along with their colleagues, presented to the country the achievements achieved to date, among which greater integration and attention to the patients.

As well as the challenges of screening for the benefit of the population, who must have more and better access to tests and medications. A fact highlighted by Mrs. Marta Sánchez, director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, who added that the hepatitis C virus It is not only associated with liver cancer, but also with others such as Head and neck cancer.

“The experiences we have seen in the patients It allows us to work on public policies, because we understand that to diagnose and treat, more strength is needed in the screening test,” he said.

