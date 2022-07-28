The Undertaker explains why WWE Raw revolutionized the wrestling business

Before 1993, the broadcast style of wrestling was very different from today, and no promotion offered a live, serialized weekly program with quality free-to-air matches. until WWF created RAW.



The Undertakerundisputed legend of wrestling and protagonist of the main event of the first episode of RAW, spoke about the importance that this format had in the business, and stated that it was something revolutionary. These were his words at the WWE conference in the last edition of Comic-Con:

“We had no idea that this was about to revolutionize the industry of wrestling. The then-called WWF used to do three weeks of television taped three days in a row, and then we’d go out on tours.

At that point… let me see if I can be politically correct; we always worked with ‘extras’. They used to be called jobbers. If you are an exjobberdo not be woke up and don’t cancel me You can’t, but go ahead and try (laughs). That’s how business was.

Then Monday Night RAW came along, and we were going to be live every Monday night, and that really changed the landscape of the wrestling business. You were never going to have Undertaker against anyone in a ‘development’ match again. It turned into a need to have the guys top against other types top every monday night, because you need to have audience.

If you had a live show, you would have to put on the best you had. Probably one of the best things that have happened to wrestling in the modern era was to be broadcast on straight with Monday Night RAW”.

Today, RAW is still broadcast live almost thirty years later, and is one of the most emblematic and long-lived of the history of world television, but at the time, it was a big change with respect to the business model that was carried out,

