The Tortilla Challenge is a huge hit on TikTok: that’s what it is

A Mexican tortilla, one or more friends, some water: these are the basic ingredients of #tortillachallenge. The phenomenon went viral on TikTokwhere today it boasts more than 384 millions of views.

What is the Tortilla Challenge?

Two or more people compete with shots of cold tortilla, the famous Mexican pasta sheet similar to our piadina. You must keep your mouth full of water and above all you must not laugh at the time of the slap. You only get hit if you lose while playing rock, paper, scissors. But, if there are more than two people, they slap each other in turn. Many fail to even get to the fateful blow, ending up laughing and splashing water on the challengers even before starting. The real victory is not so much beating opponents with rock, paper, scissors but rather not laughing. Of course it happens very often, resulting in some really hilarious videos. One caveat: do not confuse the Mexican tortilla with the Spanish one or you will find yourself slapping yourself with a potato omelette. An even more difficult undertaking.

Variations on the theme

Some have done some variations on the classic Tortilla Challenge formula. The first variation is on what to keep in your mouth during the challenge. There are those who have replaced the water with flour or Coke. There are also four nurses who have reproduced the challenge using latex gloves instead of tortillas.

Famous performers of the Tortilla Challenge

The videos in which Kevin Hart slaps Dwayne Johnson The Rock (with him giving him an ironic glare) but also the one in which Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon they compete on the account of the Tonight Show.