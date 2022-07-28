The Spanish ‘streamer’ who got the car of his dreams playing Fortnite

At TORK we bring you one of the most interesting stories in the world of Twitch and that, of course, is linked to cars. It is about Lolito Fernández and how he managed to buy the most luxurious cars thanks to the fortune he earned from playing video games.

July 28, 2022 6:35 p.m.

It could be said that Lolito Fernández was the Spanish ‘youtuber’ who clearly revealed the amount of money that a person who regularly uploads videos to the YouTube platform can earn. In his case, he dedicated himself completely to standing out in the “shooting” of Fortnite and at the time he was considered the best player of this video game in Spain and even in Europe.

Thanks to her outstanding videos in Fortnite, Lolito changed her life completely. He himself revealed that, before YouTube, he was a very humble person from a poor family. However, his ability with video games allowed him to amass a great fortune and thus afford to buy cars that he never imagined he had. He is a lover of exotic and powerful cars

Lolito next to his BMW M4 Cabrio edition 30 Jahre.

Many people wondered what car Lolito would have and he himself took it upon himself to show us his BMW M4 Cabrio edition 30 Jahre; It is a limited edition of which only 300 units were manufactured worldwide. In total, 450CV that goes from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. This car is worth more than 100 thousand euros and still seems little price. He got it yellow and it’s the second most luxurious car he’s ever bought, after creating a stir on social media several years ago after buying a Lamborghini.

