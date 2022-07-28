The singer faces jail. Shakira challenges the Spanish taxman.

Shakira declares war on the Spanish tax authorities. Rich Graessle / Zuma Press / dpa

Shakira has refused an out-of-court settlement with the tax authorities of her adopted country, Spain, as part of a criminal case, she announced Wednesday in a statement to local media.

Colombian singer Shakira is not doing well. Before her it became known that her football player’s husband Gerard Piqué had betrayed her and left. She now she is in trouble with the law.

After the “Waka Waka” singer refused the deal on Wednesday, she will have to answer to the courts in the coming months. She is accused of having escaped a total of around € 14.5 million between 2012 and 2014. If she is convicted, she faces many years in prison.

Shakira, however, calls herself innocent and accuses her of “total violation” of her rights. You say you are the victim of a “ferocious persecution”, which other citizens have also experienced.

“The prosecutor is determined to collect the money I earned from my international tours and the TV show ‘The Voice’ when I was not living in Spain,” writes the actress. The competent authorities had “used unfair means to exert pressure, as they do every day and unfairly with thousands of taxpayers for profit.”

Last year a judge ordered the opening of a criminal trial at the request of the competent prosecutor. In late May, Shakira’s lawyers went bankrupt in court with a motion to overturn the judge’s decision. Shakira is now confident that the judicial system will eventually confirm her case.

Where exactly was his tax residence located?

At the heart of the case is the question of where the Colombian was required to pay taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014. The judiciary says: in Spain, because she stayed there for more than half a year in each of the three years. The singer denies it.

Shakira says she resided in the Bahamas at the time. She has only repeatedly visited her partner, Barcelona football star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children and from whom she recently separated. Only in 2015 did you live permanently in Barcelona. Besides, she had in the meantime paid all the taxes.