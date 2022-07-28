To make the list of famous women who are of the sign of Scorpio you can already understand many things. The seductive Demi Moore, the irrepressible Katy Perry, the talented Emma Stone. And then she, Julia Roberts, eternal, charming, combative and provocative.

A date with a woman with a great personality, with a Scorpio woman, is a real challenge. Inform about everything, what is in fashion and what is not, the latest trends, the most current conversations, the most prominent social events. Impossible to keep up with this volcanic sign.

Still, Scorpio is a water sign that should be calm and thoughtful. The Scorpio woman fascinates, hides mysteries, seduces and does not like her partner to be the same as her. She may be inclined to hide a double life and at the same time be extremely vengeful if she is betrayed.

The flip side of the coin

If we ask ourselves why the beauty of the Scorpio woman drives us crazy, we do not know its complexity. Apart from the physical aspect that dominates us, the charm of her lies precisely in the halo of mystery that is able to create itself around her. When we go out with a Scorpio woman, we would like to have another date right away. But she might be elusive.

If she falls in love, she makes the person next to her feel like the luckiest in the world, when she is betrayed she is vindictive, from the outside all this could be incomprehensible. The Scorpio woman can give a lot to her partner and at the same time be very generous with a second hidden love.

When there is a situation that does not fit, there is almost always a lie behind it. It could also be very hard on us in a moment of tranquility. The seemingly docile temper may suddenly become grim. A terrible lie could be hiding behind some behaviors.

There are few limits that this sign knows how to put, they are almost always instinctive and reckless people by which we could be overwhelmed.

The Scorpio woman drives us crazy, even if she lies or ignores us

Falling in love with a Scorpio woman is an adventure. She demands that the story always goes to the maximum, she demands perfection in the affinity of the couple, both physically, mentally, and spiritually. If she ignores us, it doesn’t mean she’s thinking about breaking up. She is teaching us that letting our guard down, sitting on our laurels, taking history for granted, could be a serious shortcoming.

She doesn’t like anyone neglecting her, she wouldn’t forgive him, so she does to us what we absolutely mustn’t do to her. The Scorpio woman is peremptory and direct, but getting used to these characteristics could make us suffer.

The people from whom we will not expect a betrayal within the couple are of the sign of Scorpio, yet when it happens we wonder why we were so sure of ourselves. The Scorpio woman is destabilizing and we fall in love with her precisely because of this insecurity of never being able to conquer her definitively.

Recommended reading