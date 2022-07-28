the legacy of nautical style in the 2022 trends

“Nautical accents? For summer? Pure avant-garde ”, Miranda Priestly would have commented, yet the eternal fascination exerted on beachwear by striped patterns, golden buttons and symbolism from the seafaring world shows no sign of fading. Sailor collars, white and blue stripes, lots of Navy and ornaments depicting anchors, ropes and other nautical elements are the most classic declinations, but there are also those who play with archetypes and propose new interpretations: let’s think of Prada with its short suits and light animated by prints depicting mermaids, octopuses and barracudas in a style inspired by sailors’ tattoos, by designs that take the shape of the anchor presented for Spring Summer 2022 by Rosie Assoulin or, again, by the invasion of bucket bags and accessories in straw and raffia.

As often happens with trends with ancient origins, the first to experiment with seafaring fashion and ended up inspiring the masses were members of a royal family: in 1846, Queen Victoria of England commissioned for her then four-year-old son Edward VII, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, a sailor’s uniform, a perfect replica of the official one used at the time. Portrait in a famous painting by Franz Xaver Winterhalter, the future king wore this put on the royal yacht, fascinating not only officers and sailors who gathered on deck to see it, but all the British elite who were seized by a real craze and soon began to incorporate references to nautical fashion in their looks.

If a sailor collar and wide-cut trousers are the merit of the British, we must instead thank the French for perhaps the most iconic piece of the nautical-inspired wardrobe: originally worn by fishermen from Brittany, the chemise breton or marinière, that is the classic striped shirt, was introduced in the French navy wardrobe starting from 1858. The pattern in contrasting colors not only improved the visibility in case of man overboard, but, with its 21 stripes, it also paid homage to the (21 ) victories collected by Napoleon against England. In 1917 Coco Chanel took over the garment to make it a real trademark of the French style and a cult object destined to bewitch well-known faces of the cinema such as Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot and James Dean.

From the workwear the masculine marinère it becomes an essential piece of casual and at the same time sophisticated clothing, to be worn with jeans or with soft trousers tight at the waist. Not only that, the designer continues to play with the nautical style, introducing over the years always new references: the stripes go from cotton sweaters to buttoned shirts that immediately make them seaside-chic, hats like those worn by the navy add an ironic final touch and fanciful with looks imbued with femininity, the flared skirts animated by nautical accents such as stripes and buttons in a uniform style reinvent the uniform in a glamorous key. Even the famous tweed suits hide marine references in the striped details and in the color palette made of white / blue or white / black contrasts.

Meanwhile, in 1927 Elsa Schiaparelli brings the optical illusion known as trompe-l’oeil in fashion with a knitted sweater that mimics the effect of a sailor collar complete with a bow and in 1935 he proposes summer looks inspired by boat wear. In general, seafaring fashion overwhelms Hollywood in the 1930s: Ginger Rogers and Betty Grable in films such as Follow the Fleet (1936) and Give Me to Sailor (1938) help create a new imagery for beach looks. Then the references to the nautical world are becoming more and more sophisticated and subtle. Sometimes just a color palette in shades of white, red and blue is enough.

It doesn’t take long for the nautical style to conquer the catwalks too: in 1962 Yves Saint Laurent introduces the peacoata straight-cut overcoat typically worn by sailors, in a high fashion collection, Vivienne Westwood in 1981 debuted with a pirate-themed collection a mix of nautical references and punk attitude, Chanel carries on the tradition established by Gabrielle by playing with colors and accessories – such as the Cruise 2019 lifebuoy bags -, while Jean Paul Gaultier incorporates seafaring stripes in his fashion shows from the 1984 “Boy Toy” collection to the Spring Summer 2020 with Gigi Hadid in a Breton top and sailor hat.

Today, to echo Edward VII, we have another infant of the English royal family, Prince Louis, also four years old, dressed in a sailor suit for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: a real return to origins. The Cruise shows then sanctioned the return of Breton-style stripes, while for Spring Summer 2022 the references to the marine world become more playful. Rosie Assoulin reinterprets the theme in a fun and refined key, with references to the Fifties: a dress with an anchor-shaped top and pleated skirt emphasized by abstract waves, while Breton stripes are replaced by soft jumpsuits and maxi gilet in pinstripe on a Navy base, to be combined with midi skirts, wide trousers and white shirts with large volumes for a little contrast. Vivienne Westwood also returns to the fore, imagining a punk and at the same time very chic version of the marine style, with a pearl necklace, maxi hat, layers and minimal cuts – all absolutely one-color -.

Loverboy by Charles Jeffrey focuses on sailor collars with exaggerated proportions, perfect for marrying the Weird Girl aesthetic in Harajuku style as much as the dreamy atmospheres in style cottagecore. Maxi collars have always been an essential element in Miu Miu’s collections as well. House of Aama instead brings back the more classic marine look, with bandanas tied around the neck, shorts and shirt or crop top and skirt suits with red and white stripes, ultra-saturated marine prints and wide trousers.

