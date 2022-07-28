The last frontier of pop star fans: defending their marketing plans

It happens that distributors send physical copies of Beyoncé’s album to record stores Renaissance and that they put it up for sale a few days in advance. This is not the first time this has happened. The distribution of physical media is not as controlled and instantaneous as digital and in a world where CD sales are in many cases irrelevant even a new megastar album can end up on the shelves prematurely. Usually very few lucky fans who still roam the real world notice it, come across the CD two or three days before its official release and buy it. In the digital world, everyone is waiting for midnight or one between Thursday and Friday to celebrate the arrival of the latest work of the unreachable star. At half past one the sure verdict: it is a masterpiece.

Yesterday there was the spillover from the real to the digital world. Some fans have found and bought Renaissance in French shops and had the unfortunate idea of ​​tweeting the photo of the CD, of the copies on the shelves of the shop and of the receipt (15 euros and 99). One of the people who did it, one Bianca, made it clear that she wasn’t going to copy and run the album. However, she deleted the tweet with the photo of Renaissance, it is not clear if you are fed up with the “hello beautiful, will you give it back to me?” or of the “ugly wretch, you are ruining the plans of the Supreme.”

Meanwhile, previews of the songs run on social networks, who knows if they are the originals, the fact is that users are divided between those who listen to them, those who refuse to do so, those who are torn and therefore suffer so much, very much so much. News sites talk about it, CNN talks about it, Renaissance it is still one of the most anticipated pop albums of the year. Here comes the reaction of the subjects of Queen Bey, hundreds of tweets of people evidently with a lot of time available who are quick to let the world know that it is disgusting, that it is a scandal. Not just the fact that audio files of the album are running, that is a crime, we all agree. It is a scandal that some unfaithful subject listens to the album before the date indicated by the Queen. The adjective on which there is greater consensus is “disrespectful”.

The point is not: I will wait to hear the original version in good audio quality in order to fully enjoy the experience. There are those who write it and it is reasonable. The point is that adjective: disrespectful. Beyoncé’s submission to the marketing campaign is summed up by the instructions sent by the Beyhive fan club to its members: “You’ve waited six years and can’t wait another damn 30 hours? It’s crazy. He’s disrespectful of Beyoncé and her hard, hard work. ‘ She, it reads, “wants everyone to listen to it all together when she decides it. If the publication date is this Friday, there is a reason. You didn’t choose a day at random. ” The point: “We want to hear it when you want it to be.”

For a moment I thought of an act of parasexual submission: the slaves with copies of the CD in their hands and the master who whips them and orders them not to remove the cellophane. Instead, it’s adhering to a business plan defined in a Los Angeles office or Bel Air mansion. And so I ask myself: when did fans become so passionate about marketing that they became digital courtiers, useful soldiers who rush to the artist’s rescue if someone even vaguely messes up his plans? Is it possible that the emotional bond to a star comes to this?

Fanaticism has existed since pop. The Rolling Stones fans who wetted chairs at concerts were fanatics, Eddie Vedder fans who treated him like a half-prophet, so are those of Bob Dylan who would still rummage through his garbage for clues to the life of the Most High. . Mutually beneficial relationships between record companies and fan clubs have always existed. Here, however, there is something different and Beyoncé’s is certainly not the only case. On social media there is always some useful volunteer belonging to an army, an army, a small group of fighters in the Sierra Maestra of pop ready not only to participate in marketing campaigns, but also to beat those who do not align with them. I wonder when this transformation took place, this capitalization of worship.

Did it happen, perhaps, when strategic choices became part of the musical narrative and began to contribute significantly to defining the characters? An example: Taylor Swift is no longer just the author of Folklore and of 1989, he is also the daring artist who challenged his former record company by releasing resounded and rehearsed versions of his albums, to reclaim them. In this sense, Beyoncé is a phenomenon and, paradoxically, Renaissance from this point of view it is the least interesting release for ten years now. The artist who posted without notice Beyoncé in December 2013, so much so that the expression “pulling Beyoncé” was coined, and which structured the following one Lemonade as a visual album available for a certain period of time on one platform, it launched Renaissance in a traditional way: a single as an appetizer; post on social media to communicate the title, cover, tracklist and spirit of the work; a cover story with a large magazine. The incident of the tracks available on the Internet is the only event that took place in a rather ordinary approach to publication.

The fact that strategic choices ignite fans’ souls perhaps also has to do with the medium in which they express themselves. When I started going to the Internet, I was amazed by the shameless and challenging tone with which users addressed singers in the comments on social networks. We may have forgotten, but in the real world there were fans running after their idols, those who ignored them and then the Mark David Chapman, whom we normal people (sorry for the dirty word) considered psychopaths. Social media have created a new category that in the real world would roughly correspond to people who would stop a singer on the street to tell him four about his political orientation, about that statement made to the press, about the last dress worn on TV. In short: disadvantaged.

Since the Internet is a place where everything is black or white, where the polarization of opinions wins, the self-marketing of fans has developed in parallel and in the opposite direction, whose devotion to the idol is no longer expressed through contemplation, emulation or sexual desire, but by adhering to its strategies, including commercial ones. We are all becoming #TeamSomething obsequious even towards the rituals of release dates. What times do we live in. Years ago you wanted to be the rock star or you wanted to fuck her, today you want to become her Marketing Assistant intern. Obviously without compensation.