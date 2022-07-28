The HBO MAX movie you must see this week if you have a weakness for comedy

Two referents of humor in Hollywood star in this lost gem in the catalogue. Find out what they are about and why you can’t miss it on streaming!

The catalog of hbo max is enriched week by week with new additions from series and films. It is that being the streaming platform that encompasses the content of companies such as Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics or Cartoon Network, there are productions for all tastes. But if comedy is your weakness, you’re in the right place: below we’re going to recommend the perfect movie to enjoy on this subscription service. Do not miss it!

Our suggestion for HBO Max users is to take advantage of a lost jewel in the catalog: The best of my weddings. If you’ve grown up in the ’90s, you probably remember what it’s all about and want to refresh your memory. And if this is not your case, it is undoubtedly an unmissable fiction for lovers of the genre. Released in 1998, the film was titled The Wedding Singer originally and was directed by Frank Coraci.

The feature film has a very special feature, since it is starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, a duo that has a chemistry that goes beyond the screen and leaves you wanting more. What exactly is the film available on HBO Max about? Set in 1985, The best of my weddings follows Robbie, a singer who works in weddings and who is about to get married. When his girlfriend stands him up at the altar, Julia feels sorry for him and they strike up a friendship that could lead to something more.

For an hour and a half, this film full of humor unfolds as only Adam Sandler knows how to do it. But this does not end here! Because if you have been wanting to continue watching this couple, the HBO Max catalog offers two other movies with these two actors: Like it was the first time Y family honeymoon. The first of these was released in 2004 and features Henry Roth, a womanizer and marine wildlife veterinarian who falls in love with the lovable Lucy Whitmore. The conflict will appear when every morning she forgets everything that happened the day before, even having met him.

What about family honeymoon? The tape was released in 2014 and once again presents them as a couple. This time around, they’re single parents whose families are swept up on a blended family honeymoon on the African savannah. Surely you are wondering if all these movie romances also happened in real life. The answer is no.

Although they were romantically linked, they are very good friends and she maintains an excellent relationship with jackie sandler, wife of his partner. Adam himself dedicated a few words to Drew Barrymore at an awards ceremony: “I’m glad we met, and I’m glad we did it all. We’ll always make our movies together.”. If comedy is your weakness, you can’t miss these three gems from the HBO Max catalog that have these references as protagonists.