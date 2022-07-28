‘The gray man’, film starring Ryan Gosling, will have a sequel and spin-off

The tape ‘The gray man’ seems to have exceeded the expectations that had been proposed because it has been a total success, so the streaming giant is already planning a sequel and spin-off.

The feature film, which stars Ryan Gosling, has been occupying the first positions in preferences. For this reason, recently Netflix issued a statement in which he reported that a sequel is already being worked on.

As expected, it will also feature the participation of the Canadian actor and will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (the same from ‘The gray man’). However, the surprise does not end there.

The development of a spin-off is also on the agenda, which will give way to new elements of the universe of the famous film. In this case, the script will fall to Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool and Zombieland).

Happy directors for the success of The gray man

“Audience reaction to ‘The Gray Man’ has been phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm fans around the world have shown for this film. With so many incredible characters, our intention was always for the film to be part of a larger universe and we are very excited to announce the sequel,” said Joe Russo.

What is The Gray Man about?

It is an action movie based on the book by Mark Greaney in which a prisoner named Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is recruited for a CIA program. Over the years, he is betrayed and sent to kill by a former colleague of his. Actors like Ryan GoslingChris Evans and Ana de Armas.

