the drastic change of look for the summer

Zayn Malik changed her look drastically. After being faithful to her natural dark hair for years, he has now dyed it pink, letting himself be overwhelmed by the “Barbie Mania”.

Zayn Malik is back to being talked about but this time the life of Khai’s father and the troubled love with the model (and now ex-partner) Gigi Hadid have nothing to do with it. The former lead singer of one direction returned to social media after a few days off and took the opportunity to reveal a brand new look for the summer. He said goodbye to his iconic dark hair and was overwhelmed by the “Barbie Mania” with a pink dye. Although the transformation makes him almost unrecognizable, he preferred not to add any captions to the shot, so as to let the new hairstyle speak for itself. The reaction of the fans? They loved the hair revolution.

The transformation of Zayn Malik

It will be because the Barbie Mania has really overwhelmed everyone or simply because after a period of big changes you feel the need to do something material to leave everything behind, but the certain thing is that Zayn Malik has succumbed to the fashion of the pink hair in full. BigBabool style. From the beginning he has always worn very dark hair, which is his natural color, and, except for a few short periods with platinum locks, he has never particularly loved extreme head bangs. Of course, on one occasion he shaved his hair to zero, but in terms of dyes he has always preferred not to dare too much, so as to make him an iconic image of him.

Zayn Malik with dark hair

Zayn Malik loves “Barbie Mania”

After years of wearing black hair, now Zayn has changed register and has shown it on social media, where in the last few hours she made her debut with a new hairstyle. He dyed his hair pink, but left the dark roots as required by the trend of the moment. He dropped some tufts on his forehead, creating a very sensual disheveled effect that highlighted the color between Barbie pink and candy pink. He posed in the foreground wearing a ribbed white tank top that left the tattoos in sight, completing everything with a chain necklace from the Adidas x Gucci collection (price 820 euros). How many will take inspiration from the singer to add a touch of originality to their summer?