The disturbing true story that inspired the character of Freddy Krueger

The Freddy Krueger character has two origin stories. On the one hand, the one conceived by Wes Craven for his 1984 classic, Nightmare (A Nightmare on Elm Street), the one in which we saw how that villain who resisted the passage of decades murdered his victims while they slept, a fact that was replicated in wakefulness That evil spirit that had returned from his own death in search of revenge -and after being burned alive by the parents of the people he had killed- is a classic of horror movies, as well as one of the best creations of the remembered Craven. .

On the other hand, we find the origin story that fueled the creativity of the filmmaker, who took inspiration to delineate the character of Freddy from the least expected place. Inevitably, there were a number of myths surrounding how Krueger (originally played by Robert Englund, recently seen in Stranger Things, in another retro nod to the Duffer Brothers series) came to fruition.

At first it was believed that what had prompted Freddy to take revenge – that fire in which he died – was taken from a real event. It all came about when a person named Lamaur Foster made a curious post on his Facebook account. In the publication, he claimed to have found the image of the grave of a murderer named Frederik Kruger, who in 1880 had murdered 20 children with a sharp element commonly used in gardening.

Foster’s account was so compelling that stories began to spread about how Craven would have taken the story of that serial killer to bring his own Freddy to life. Shortly after, the same user assured that he had invented that narrative, but the urban legend was already installed, and data was added to it in an unstoppable way. After all, it would not have been the only time that a director alluded to a real case within a fiction, so Foster’s story did not sound so far-fetched.

The true story





The director of Scream never knew of the existence of Frederik Kurger and would have possibly allowed speculation as to how he created one of his most famous characters. However, in an interview with Vulture in which he elaborated on the filming of Nightmare, he decided to share how Freddy appeared in his imagination, and his origin is deeply sad.

While reading the Los Angeles Times, Craven came across an article that caught his eye. It told the story of a family that had managed to escape from the “killing fields”, the Death Fields, as the extermination camps in Cambodia were called where the genocide perpetrated by the Khmer Rouge regime took place. between 1975 and 1979. The family Craven read about was able to escape in time and settled in the United States hoping to put the trauma behind them and build a new life there. “Everything was going well with them, until suddenly the son started having disturbing nightmares,” Craven shared with Vulture about the real case that had shocked him so much. “He was the youngest son,” he added. “He told his parents that he was afraid to fall asleep because, if he did, whatever was chasing him would end up catching him.”

The panic felt by the young man in question was so great that he stopped sleeping for several consecutive days, greatly worrying his family, who tried to calm his crisis. “One day he fell asleep and his parents thought the nightmare was over,” Craven recalled, without mentioning the individual’s identity. Everything seemed to be better in the young man’s life until his parents were woken up one night with heartbreaking screams. “By the time they went into the room to see him, he was already dead,” a shocked Craven said. “He was a boy who was having a horrific vision that his entire adult entourage was denying. That was what gave rise to the premise of Nightmare, ”he revealed, debunking any speculation about how Freddy came about, a character Wes wanted to fire in Nightmare since he was not interested in a sequel, much less in a saga.

In another more than interesting section of the interview with Vulture, which he toasted a year before his death – on August 30, 2015, due to a brain tumor – Craven recounted how his mother, Caroline, did not want to see his films, with except for Music of the Heart, the 1999 film that is an anomaly in the filmography of the man who established himself as one of the masters of terror. “My mother never saw anything I did until Music from the Heart came out with Meryl Streep. Every time she saw me, she would say to me as a plea: ‘Honey, why don’t you make nice films?’ She was a woman who had worked hard to put me through college and, in her eyes, I had left to make insane, violence-filled movies. For a long time, I thought that she had failed my family, ”the Ohio-born filmmaker recalled in an intimate passage of the talk he gave about the birth of his masterpiece.

Craven’s childhood, another key factor



The story of the young man who escaped the genocide to die some time later in the arms of his disconcerted parents was so tragic that rethinking the Nightmare saga now becomes a moving exercise. In any case, Craven clarified that the fact that had such an impact on him was not the only one that laid the foundations for Freddy.

As a little boy, Wes would constantly see a “very scary” man walk past his window and stop to look at him, then keep walking. The director’s vivid image of that person also contributed to Krueger’s gestation. “It scared the hell out of me when he passed by so I hid in the shadows and waited until I heard him go. The man not only stopped to stare at me but he did it with an attitude of: ‘Yes, I keep looking at you’. I was panicking, ”said the director of Night Flight.

Thus, the Los Angeles Times article and the episode from Craven’s childhood came together for the conception of Freddy Krueger, as if the filmmaker had thought: “If this terrified me, now I will do the same with my characters and with others.” the audience”. History showed that he more than accomplished his mission, especially with the first film in a saga that later turned more towards black comedy and self-awareness. As an example of this we have Freddy vs. Jason, Ronny Yu’s slasher showcasing the epic villain crossover.

Robert Englund, the actor who played Freddy Krueger, has a brief but indelible role in the fourth season of Stranger Things

In 2016, on the occasion of his visit to Comic-Con Argentina, Robert Englund contributed his reading of Freddy, his most iconic role: “Freddy is, in part, the evil that women faced. In 1984, divorces were at a very high point, perhaps the highest in history, and there was a lot of domestic abuse of pills and alcohol. The end of innocence in the family. Freddy is a symbol of that. The movies aren’t about Freddy, they’re about the women who beat him and survive. So be Nancy, Alice, the daughter, Monica Kina in Freddy vs. Jason. There is always a strong woman. I always felt very proud of that, “said the actor, noting that he does not like Freddy. “I do not love him. And that makeup is a kick in the balls. But for me as an actor it was very liberating, changing my voice, hiding in my makeup and moving differently. It was fun being a little larger than life for a little bit,” he remarked.

As for the revealing “oral history” about Nightmare published by Vulture, there is also the testimony of Englund, who admitted that he did not believe that the film could become such a success. “It took me a long time to realize how huge the movie was. I was in New York signing autographs at a science fiction convention. I was standing next to William Shatner and the line of fans waiting for me moved out into the street, all the way down the avenue. After that, I happily joined that trip that was Nightmare, and I’m glad I did, because otherwise I would have stayed in Santa Clarita doing plays,” concluded the actor, who was replaced by Jackie Earle Haley in the relaunch of the saga in 2010, directed by Samuel Bayer and produced by Michael Bay.