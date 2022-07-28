The crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball would be much bigger than expected, according to this clue

A few months ago I thought Fortnite I couldn’t be surprised anymore because I had already gotten used to the news that Epic Games usually advertise about it. I’ve seen everything in the game before: incredible concerts, spectacular end-of-season events, and surreal crossovers. But there is something betweenA possible collaboration between the battle royale and Dragon Ball that has me climbing the walls for several days now.

The thing is that I can’t stop looking at any possible clue that has to do with what will come to pass. Fortnite with this crossover, but it is that the leaker known as HYPEX has dropped a new one that has caused the hype I climb through the clouds to a higher point than I was already. I leave you with all the details of the leak below:

According to the aforementioned leaker, we could receive the first teasers of this collaboration sooner rather than later ⏳

⏳ The thing is that it is speculated that this collaboration will belong to the current Season 3 and there are 7 weeks left until the next one begins

This information is important because it is known that the Dragon Ball crossover he will be active within Fortnite for up to seven weeks, which seems outrageous to me ❗❗

❗❗ We would not only get skins of different characters of the series, but other extra cosmetic objects

of the series, but other extra cosmetic objects It is known that the collaboration will begin with a capsule-shaped umbrella that will appear on the Fortnite map itself in homage to the Kame House ❗

Fortnite x Dragon Ball teasers *could* start any day now, considering it’s planned to last for 7 weeks and 7 weeks from now is Season 4. Remember, the collab starts with an umbrella, chair, table & blue capsule appearing on this island as a reference for Kame House. pic.twitter.com/3Taph8whJD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2022

Finally, I can only remind you that I will be attentive to any news that arises in relation to this crossover of Fortnite for to be able to keep you up to date on how things are evolving.