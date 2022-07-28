The ballerina Benedetta Pia D’Onofrio was awarded by the Municipality of Spoltore [VIDEO]

The ballerina Benedetta Pia D’Onofrio was awarded by the Municipality of Spoltore today, Thursday 28 July.

The 19-year-old Spoltorese dancer received a plaque from the municipal administration.

Chosen by pop star Camila Cabello for her corps de ballet, in the last year she has also performed at the opening ceremony of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, at Eurovision, as well as in various Parisian musicals.

To deliver the award (“with the wish for a future always full of energy and emotions”) the councilor delegated to sport, Angela Scurti, surrounded by the mayor Chiara Trulli, the president of the city council Lucio Matricciani and the councilor Roberta Rullo. Benedetta, who has recently returned to her country of origin for a holiday but has been living in Paris for some time, shared a video on her social media in which she dances in the historic center of Spoltore, “the place where since I was a child I danced in the parties of country. For me it was an honor to bring some of those emotions I felt with Camila Cabello ». She revealed to the mayor Trulli that she “always dreamed” of such recognition, watching the performances of the Spoltore Ensemble. “Who knows if one day,” he wondered, “I too will be able to represent Spoltore in some way.” “You are,” the mayor reassured her, “we are really proud of you.”