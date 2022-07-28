the album “Renaissance” in CD format before its release

Beyoncé after six years is returning with her brand new and highly anticipated album “Renaissance” which is scheduled for release on Friday 29 July but dangerous anticipations could threaten the success of the artist’s new masterpiece. A French fan tweeted a photo showing the album for sale in France on CD format prior to its release.

The titles of some songs on the album such as “Alien Superstar”, “Church Girl” and “Cuff It” have started to circulate on social media, causing the dismay of the most avid fans. “Beyhive of Bey”, the trusty Queen B fan club sent out some mining warnings and inviting people to report the account in order to spread more news: “It’s been 6 years. Still 2 days, there are only 30 hours of waiting […] He is disrespectful of Beyoncé and her two-year hard work. He is disrespectful to those who want to wait and listen. The release date is this Friday for a reason: she doesn’t randomly pick a date. You will be blocked, you will be reported […]”.

“Renaissance” will include featuring featuring the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell Tems and many more.

