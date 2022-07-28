The 7 movies of summer 2022 that you cannot miss

I was watching one of the latest episodes of this is us when one of its protagonists, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), reflected on time. He came to say that, when we are little, we notice the passage of time less because a year is a fifth of what has been lived. That is why when we grow up, when we are adults and have been behind us for many months, we notice that time passes much faster, and more and more. It is very noticeable in summer. As children, the three months of summer vacation they become eternal: there is time to go to the beach, to water parks, to eat ice cream at impromptu dinners that are long and to watch many of the films that we associate with this hot and magical season. I remember that when I was little, I took advantage of the summer to reproduce some VHS without stopping until the tape was scratched and at home we recorded the feature films that they made on TV to have them saved forever. Netflix was not even a distant dream. And we consumed the movies set in the summer in the summer. Like a tradition.

Now everything is consumable, the audiovisual offer is eternal, but there are still films that smell of saltpeter and that fit much more into short sleeves. For some—for me—summer is now over in the blink of an eye: if you’re on the bottom or top edge of the thirty you begin to notice the acceleration of the minutes and you find yourself constantly —at work, at the hairdresser, at the bar, in the supermarket aisle— repeating that phrase, the damn phrase: “Time flies by.” You understand your parents, your grandparents; if you pass the quarantine, although you will have already learned the lesson, surely you will always resort to that basic principle of growing older, either as a wild card to empathize with the rest of humanity, with whom you share that precipice doomed to wrinkles and blood pressure pills, or as a neon warning for those who come after. Even if you know they won’t pay any damn attention to you. Be that as it may, we will always have the movies. The ones that our parents plugged in for us in front of the fan when they were going to take a nap and the ones that are now a source of inspiration for those who one day will also miss having the opportunity to waste time watching cinephile proposals How are you in front of the screen?