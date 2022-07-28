The 1960s series that inspired Ryan Gosling’s career

Ryan Gosling is one of the most sought-after actors, since the characters he has played in films such as: ‘Noah’s Diary’, ‘The Big Short’, ‘Blue Valentine’, ‘The Gray Man’, ‘La la Land’, among others, which undoubtedly captivate many fans, but what was it that inspired you to pursue an acting career?

In a recent interview conducted by Netflix, the Hollywood actor confessed that one of the series that inspired him to be an actor was ‘Days of our Lives’, also specifying the scene that he liked the most and for which he decided to be an actor.

“Specifically in the season when Marlena was possessed, I was particularly taken by her acting,” he laughed, recalling the scene.

What is the ‘Days of our Lives’ series about?

It is one of the most popular series in the United States, which intertwines the story of several families that live in the town of Salen, where they have been involved in different dramas, both triumph and celebration, as well as tragedy.

With more than 13,900 episodes, the production has been on the air until today, since its first broadcast on November 8, 1965, beginning with the Horton family and the patriarchs, a whole story of tragedy and drama, where It talks about the rape of one of the characters, somewhat difficult confessions, among other things. Over time, other families joined this film, such as: The Bradys, The Blacks, The DiMeras and The Kiriakis.

Marlene Possessed scene

It all starts when one of the villains of the series, Stefano DiMera, gives Marlena a type of psychoactive substance that takes her into a trance, as if she were hypnotized or asleep, where she enters a fantasy world, with this guy of “mental abuse”, leaves the door open to a demonic possession, causing him to completely change his personality by being left in the hands of the same demon.