Terminator 2: What happened to Edward Furlong, the boy who played John Connor?

does the name ring a bell Edward Furlong? If the answer was no, we have a clue for you to identify him: he is the boy who played John Connor in Terminators 2the rebellious son of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

Casting director Mali Finn discovered Edward Furlong when he was just 13 years old during his visit to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in California. She saw him and knew that he was the one to be part of the sequel to the movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

Terminators 2 It was the great opportunity of his life (and the first). She installed him as a new talent and the young promise of Hollywood. For her performance, she won an MTV Movie Award and made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Edward Furlong after Terminator 2

After his leading role in Terminators 2, appeared in the video for Aerosmith’s song “Livin’ on the Edge” and later in “Before and After” with Meryl Streep. Later came “Blood Matter”, “American Heart” and “American History X”, along with many independent projects. In 2005 she was part of “The Crow” and a year later she joined the police series “CSI: New York”.

Throughout his career he has participated in more than fifty films and many side projects, such as music videos and public appearances. And while he has managed to establish himself as a great actor, he was unable to rise to the top due to his addictions to strong drugs and alcohol. He has been in and out of rehab numerous times and has arrived at the hospital with an overdose on more than one occasion. Adding to his addictions are the problems he has had with the law, such as behaving inappropriately in public, driving without a license and domestic violence charges.

Related news

Edward Furlong has left drugs behind and reclaimed his life. | Source: Instagram @edwardfurlongofficial

Today, at 44, he has been sober for six years and says he feels better than ever. “Things are slowly changing and I just want my life to go back to what it was and what I was doing in the first place,” he confessed. Edward Furlong in a recent interview.

“I screwed so many people when I was high, regaining the trust of the people who work with you when you’ve lost so much with them is a long process,” he added. He is returning to the big screen with a project called “Charlie’s Horse,” which he recently finished shooting in Texas with director Brad Keller.