Terminator 2: What happened to Edward Furlong, the boy who played John Connor?

does the name ring a bell Edward Furlong? If the answer was no, we have a clue for you to identify him: he is the boy who played John Connor in Terminators 2the rebellious son of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

Casting director Mali Finn discovered Edward Furlong when he was just 13 years old during his visit to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in California. She saw him and knew that he was the one to be part of the sequel to the movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker