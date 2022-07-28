Sylvester Stallone premieres Samaritan on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video promises to entertain us throughout the summer and is that after the premiere of the third season of TheBoysnow they will present a new superhero movie, a very different one, which will star Sylvester Stallone.

The legendary actor from movies like Rocky, Rambo or The Expendables will become super in Samaritan that will seek to revolutionize the cinema of heroes by the hand of julius averydirector of overlordThe production of MGM Studios will be added to the catalog of the streaming platform next 26 of August.

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s superpowered vigilante, Samaritan, was pronounced dead after a fierce warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis,” the official synopsis begins.

“Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin,” he adds.

At the start we will also meet Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias. Avery has praised the participation of Stallone: ​​”This is a movie of great event: we see our heroes kicking butt, we are going to see Sly do things that he has not done in a long time, and in a really ingenious way,” he said during a interview for TotalFilm. “He’s 73 years old! I’m in awe of how much he actually does. I’m telling you, most guys in their twenties couldn’t do what Sly does in this movie.”

Bragi F. Schut write the script for this bet that promises to join the overloaded cinema of heroes after the continuous releases of Marvel and the next bets of DC. Out of all, the best thing we see and the most different would be The Boys, which lowers any hero from the pedestal. @worldwide