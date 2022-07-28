Sylvester Stallone in the First Official Preview of Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video

Joe Smith/Samaritan (Sylvester Stallone) in a promotional poster for Samaritan (2022). Image: impawards.com

We are not retired in the world of PAPER HEROES. The streaming service Amazon Prime Video presented the first official trailer for Samaritan (2022), a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone as Joe Smith/Samaritan (the character was previously reported as Stanley Kominski), which will be available from the next 26 of August.

The interpreter of the Rambo, Rocky Balboa and The Expendables franchises has participated in movies based on comics: Judge Dredd (The Judge, 1995), Bullet to the Head (The Executor, 2012), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017) and The Suicide Squad (The Suicide Squad, 2021).

From Metro-Goldwyn-MayerUnited (MGMM), Balboa Productions, United Artists Releasing and Amazon Studios, co-executive produced and written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), co-produced by Stallone, directed by Julius Avery (Overlord), Based on the graphic novels by Schut, Marc Olivent, and Renzo Podesta, published by Mythos Comics (2014), co-star Javon “Wanna” Walton as Sam Cleary, Martin Starr as Arthur, Moises Arias as Reza Smith, Dascha Polanco as Isabelle, Natacha Karam, Pilou Asbæk as Cyrus, Jared Odrick, Michael Aaron Milligan, and Deacon Randle as The Fireman.

Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith (Stallone), is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante Samaritan was pronounced dead after a vicious warehouse battle with his rival Nemesis. Most believe that Samaritan died in the fire, but some in town, like Sam, are hopeful that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

