Summer 2022 haircut, with bangs like Jennifer Lopez is top

Get lost in each other’s eyes with Paris in the background in all its glory. Here is what the Bennifers have experienced these days. The newly married couple composed of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck she enjoyed a sweet honeymoon in the Ville Lumière, before reaching Italy, more precisely Capri, where the singer will hold her first benefit concert with Mrs Affleck (she chose to acquire her husband’s surname). We, of course, we focused on the details of the beauty look of the stratospheric JLo, Just turned 53. In particular, we find her signature hairstyle of Summer 2022 to be absolutely inspirational: the caramel-colored hair is tied in an elegant anti-heat ponytail, while the petite face is framed by a soft curtain fringe, parade and wispy at the right point. The curtain bangs represent the classic beauty accessory able to give harmony and personality to the face, and Jlo knows it very well.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Curtain bangs like Jlo, the expert’s advice

A democratic fringe: this is how the curtain bangs, popularized in the 60s and 70s by two style icons such as Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin. As Marina Marcuccetti, owner of the Cotril Salons in Forte dei Marmi and of the San Babila 5 Salon in Milan reminds us, “in general it must be said that the fringe is a very subjective accessory, in the sense that either you personalize it, or it makes little sense. A successful fringe must always define the face by enhancing its strengths, at the same time smoothing out any defects. She always goes well on the oval face, but with the right precautions it also becomes suitable for other face shapes. As for the curtain bangs, I confirm that it is the most versatile. Thanks to its length, in fact, it can easily be transformed into a tuft, avoiding binding to a single type of look (as happens instead with even fringe). Furthermore, by opening it slightly, it can be camouflaged with the front lengths. It particularly suits heart-shaped female faces with high cheekbones. It softens the features and emphasizes the intensity of the gaze “.

3 products suitable for curtain bangs like Jlo

Linseed Herbal Shampoo, delicate and nourishing formula based on pure linseed oil, shea butter, panthenol and wheat proteins The Provençals

amazon € 4.49

Oil Reflections Balm with double illuminating and disciplining action

Detangling hair spray based on linseed oil, prevents split ends, gives shine and softness

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io