Stromae and Camila Cabello, first time together in Mon amour – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, JUL 27 – The Belgian artist Stromae releases the new single “Mon amour”, with an exceptional collaboration: the one with the world pop star of Cuban origin Camila Cabello.



Produced by Stromae’s younger brother – Luc Van Haver – and originally featured on the third studio album titled “Multitude”, this collaboration takes the song to a more carefree dimension, where Camila’s sensual voice merges with the artist’s baritone singing. Belgian.



The two met at the Met Gala held in New York City earlier this year. To Stromae’s surprise, Camila confessed her love for her latest album “Multitude”, specifically “Mon amour”. Without batting an eye, Stromae suggested we try to work together and the collaboration was born.



The song is accompanied by a bizarre video clip, directed by Julien and Quentin. Set in “Villa Mon Amour” – a fantasy reality show in which participants do not hesitate to use all their resources to win – friendship, seduction and betrayal are inevitable. “Far from making fun of reality shows – explains Luc Van Haver -. The reference only serves to bring out the most comic and light part that Stromae sings in his songs … on the other hand, in these participants there is a little bit of each of us “.



Stromae continues to conquer audiences from all over the world with its world tour that stopped in Milan on 20 July. Next appointment at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome on May 16, 2023.


