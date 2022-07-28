“Storia d’Autore Band” triumphs at the Tettuccio – Chronicle

Also for the final of the Youth category (16-38 years) at the Terme Tettuccio the 25th Voci d’Oro Festival recorded a record-breaking turnout. The evening was brilliantly conducted by Alessandro Masti of Radio Toscana together with Scira Pratesi.

Young people are the main engine of this national singing competition: they live experiences and seek opportunities for their artistic career, following the dream of making their great passion for music a real profession. All wonderful voices coming from every corner of Italy, divided into the categories of songwriters and performers. Before the final, complementary artistic activities took place such as television interviews, stage rehearsals and training courses, held by the speakers Massimo della Pelle (“The successful artistic path”), by the composer Gianni Errera (“How is a song born”) and Veronica Seriani (“The importance of vocal technique”).

Overall winner of the Youth category for the first time is a group, Storia d’Autore Band, made up of five musicians aged 20 to 30 who write songs. They are from Terranuova Bracciolini (Arezzo) and they won with the song “Favole”. Winner of the interpreters Miriana Scura di Prato, 18, with No More Tears. Second place singer-songwriters Sofia Gestri, 23 years old from Empoli Florence with “I sing still to you”. Second place interpreters Francesca Brunori, 31 years old from Ancona, with Anyone by Demi Lovato. Third place singer-songwriters Manola Righetti, 18 from La Spezia, with the unreleased song written by Mignogna and Germanelli “Due Comete”. Third place interpreters Giuseppe Di Sette, 23 years old from Caserta, with Bronski Beat. These are the special prizes awarded. Critics’ Prize to Lorenzo Politi, 26 years old from Rome, singer-songwriter, with “Bye Bye Cincillà”. Audience Award to Marie Nicole Bacco, 16 years old from Bari, with “Dimmi come” by Alexia. Television award to Marco Del Pozzo, 28 years old from Brescia. Radio award to Letizia Spinaci, 35 years old from Ancona. The ranking was drawn up by expert singing and music judges. The president of the jury was Vera Verdiano, record producer and president of the International Music Fair which will reopen in 2023. With her also Massimo Della Pelle record, Gianpiero Vivarelli of Radio Rdm, Federico Giova music producer, Gianni Errera record producer and Renzo Ravinale great artist of piano bar. Special guests were the tenor Lorenzo Martelli who, after winning the 2016 Golden Voices Festival, immediately held a concert at the theater of his city of Tagliacozzo (L’Aquila), later gaining experience in Canada. Today he works with the biggest companies in the best theaters in Italy. Together with him Sabina Cersosimo, who won the 21st Festival and then conceived the theatrical show “2 chiacchiere con Gabriella Ferri”; Mario Caporaso tenor after the festival became famous in Slovenia; Trio the “Bob” from an idea by Eleonora Lari. The Five Girl directed by Valentina Lapio.

The Youth final will soon go to Tvl directed by the special envoy Emanuele Nanni. The Marystar organization thanks Le Terme, Radio Toscana, Radio RDM, Angeli del Bello Montecatini Terme and the Carabinieri Association for their collaboration. Dynamo Camp Onlus was present for solidarity.