Starbucks Barista Defends Secret Recipes Customers Ask For

In 2021, Starbucks reported approximately US$61.758 million.

The American company has 33,800 coffee shops in the world.

Starbucks recorded a 2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index of 79 points.

Starbucks is one of the best positioned brands in the world, and a large part of that is due to the attention it provides to each of its consumers globally, where it owns, according to its own report, more than 33,800 coffee machines around the world.

Given all this, the American firm, in 2021, reached its highest brand value since the beginning of the period, with an approximate value of 61 thousand 758 million US dollarsrefers to a study by Kantar Millward Brown.

Starbucks barista criticizes fellow complainers

A young Starbucks barista criticized the attitude of her other co-workers for their complaints, when consumers arrive and they ask for one of the brand’s secret recipes circulating on the internet.

The brand worker who has gone viral on TikTok after uploading a video where she explains and criticizes her colleagues by telling them that “It’s literally their job.”

@varatony like i understand (look at my apron) that some customers are rude but i’ve seen a lot of you complaining about innocent light ice, extra shot, etc requests, GIRL THAT’S LITERALLY YOUR JOB MAKE THE DRINK😭 #starbucks #barista ♬ What if i deleted this sound – Jayden G

Although the secret recipes that have become a trend in TikTok that draw customers’ attention in new ways, and sometimes shocking, to personalize the drinks, the baristas who prepare them are not always so enthusiastic.

Given this, the TikTok user, Tony Vara, who works for the brand, criticized the disgruntled employees for their attitudes towards customers who add extras to their drinks.

“Just like I understand (look at my apron) some customers are rude, but I’ve seen a lot of you complaining about innocent requests for light ice, extra drink, etc,” he said in a video that has been viewed more than 822,000. times. He also went on to say that “GIRL, THAT’S LITERALLY YOUR JOB TO MAKE THE DRINK. Me when I see Starbucks baristas complaining about making Starbucks drinks while they’re registered with Starbucks.”

The recording recorded hundreds of comments from netizens who agreed, many said they even changed their orders after receiving ugly looks from Starbucks workers.

“I’m tired of baristas looking at me badly for ordering a frappe,” agreed another comment. “That’s why I do mobile ordering,” one user revealed in the comments.

For their part, some Starbucks workers joined in and encouraged people to order whatever they wanted.

“A lot of people apologize for a ‘complicated request’ when they just added syrup and cold foam and I say no you’re fine baby please don’t apologize,” one worker wrote on the recording. “Starbucks workers at my local place are so sweet, these TikTok baristas are complaining about everything,” reads another. “We literally get paid to make the drink the way YOU want it,” Vara commented again in the video. “Order it however you want. Ignore those complainers!!!” she added.

There are many cafeteria brands that their baristas win over their customers and they share it on social networks, as an example the case of a Caffenio barista has shown her excellent service attitude by offering a customer their respective drink, but with a glass decorated with some hearts and the good intention of wishing you a “nice afternoon”.

In conclusion, good customer service is the main engine for the proper functioning of a brand, which is why the employees themselves must know how important it is for the company.

