Stallone with superpowers is what your summer needed but you didn’t know it yet

She is 76 years old, she is a absolute legend of hollywood and continues to generate tremendous hype in each of his projects.

Now, his latest film, which comes from the hand of Amazon Prime Videomakes the world wonder why it has taken Hollywood so long to turn Sylvester Stallone in a superhero with powers.

Obviously, nobody expects a life-changing story, a brilliant movie or something beyond a blockbuster to have a good time. But We talked about having a good time with a Sly who, at 76 years old, totally hits the spot and stays in a more than dignified form so as not to clash when he stirs up supernatural blows.

ALSO: Sophie, Sistine and Scarlett: these are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone

Samaritan, What is the name of the movie, it tells the story of a superhero who has been living in anonymity for 25 years, after a traumatic experience in which the world left him for dead. Dedicated to collecting garbage, his character witnesses how Granine City, the city in which he lives, is devastated by violence and chaos, in a somewhat eighties dystopia, which is very reminiscent of the aesthetics of The Warriors. Everything changes when a 13-year-old boy recognizes him and reminds him how great he was.

Yes, in case anyone forgot I, Hawk or Rocky, in Samaritan remember that children and Sylvester Stallone have always fit in very well in these kinds of stories.

And yes, we insist that Sylvester Stallone approves, without further ado, in the action scenes. Obviously, we all remember that Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, where it was difficult for him to climb a step.

And if there were a few incentives missing,It should be noted that the villain is Pilou Asbæk, the unforgettable Euron Greyjoy from Game of Thrones, to whom antagonistic roles fit like a glove.

Samaritan It will arrive on August 26 on Amazon Prime Video. Don’t expect to see her in the Oscar nominations, but don’t expect too much to see her either., Well, it indicates that you are going to have a good time. No more and no less.

ALSO: This is how the most famous superheroes were before