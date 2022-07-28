Sprite appears in Oxxo in new bottles; says goodbye to green packaging

The change in the packaging of Sprite is a sustainable measure with which Coca-Cola fulfills an old commitment, to impact less on the environment with its packaging.

McKinsey measured what elements the consumer considers in packaging before purchasing a product.

The Harris Poll evaluated the number of consumers per country who would stop buying a product because of packaging that is not sustainable.

Coke fulfilled an old commitment to change the iconic green packaging of Sprite, aspect that for years gave identity to the brand. Now it offers the drink in transparent bottles and these already appear for sale in Oxxo.

The change in packaging of Sprite It is part of the actions that the brands have carried out, in an effort to rethink themselves in the face of new consumer demand. brands like tide They have even implemented advertising campaigns to publicize their line of products that are manufactured under sustainable parameters, from their manufacture and transfer, to the packaging in which their products are marketed.

There are various studies that give us a clue as to why the decision to Cokein changing the color of the bottle Sprite. Ipsos measured in a global study, the number of consumers who, by country, agreed to stop buying brands whose packaging is not sustainable.

About, McKinsey delved into a study to discover the most important factors that a consumer evaluates from a packagingwhen purchasing a product, while Harris Poll drove a study of what motivates you to consume bottled beverages, such as water and 82 percent considered that it was convenient.

Oxxo, Sprite and goodbye to their green packaging

On a visit that Merca2.0 made to a store Oxxo in the San Pedro de lo Pinos neighborhood, in the Álvaro Obregón town hall, Sprite It is already sold in transparent containers and the commitment that Coke announced from 2021.

The company revived the measure not only with the new packaging, but also explaining in the United States, where it was warned that by having a green additive of PET, it can no longer be recycled to make new bottles. The color change also includes an update to the shape of the bottle and the appearance of the soft drink logo.

What Spriteother company brands such as Fresca or Seagram’s, that also use green containers, will switch to transparent bottles to stop using the additive.

This action follows two insights very important. One referred by Ipsos, where the firm placed China, 76 percent; South Korea, 72 percent and India, 67 percentwith the highest percentages of consumers willing to stop buying a brand with packaging that is not sustainable.

When McKinsey I ask to consumers around the world, the main reasons for which they made the decision to purchase a product, the environmental impact highlighted India with 80 percent preferably, from a total of 10 countries evaluated.

These actions, where brands respond with changes in their products to key insights, such as the demand for sustainability, find in design the best activator for this to happen correctly.

