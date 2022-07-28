Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dynamic AMOLED screen and 5G connectivity

A short time ago the Samsung Galaxy S22 family officially arrived in the country, the flagships of the company for this year and that they released the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The youngest brother of this family is the Galaxy S22which arrived at an official price from 21,999 pesos, However, right now at Walmart we can find this equipment at 14,592 pesos in its green, black, white and pink colors.





We can pay any of these teams up to 12 monthly installments without interest, depending on our credit card, as well as the possibility of paying through PayPal for greater security. And we will have free shipping, depending on the postal code of our residence.

It is important to mention that this product is sold by a third party through Walmart, however we They offer a factory warranty of up to 12 months.

This smartphone has a 2X Dynamic AMOLED display 6.1 inches with FullHD + resolution and a Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hza 240 Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

In the photographic section, it has a triple rear camera, being the 50 MP main with f / 1.8 aperture with DualPixel AF and OIS, an ultra wide angle up to 120 ° of 12 MP and a telephoto with 3X optical zoom of 10 MP. While on the front, we will have a 10 MP lens.

These versions are those with 128GB of storage, accompanied by 8GB of RAM. As well as 5G connectivity compatible with Telcel and AT&T, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2IP68 certification and 3,700 mAh battery with 25 W fast charge.





