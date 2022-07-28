Shoulder and Elbow Unit at Quirónsalud Valle del Henares

Gabriel del Monte Bello, coordinator of the Shoulder and Elbow Unit of the Quirónsalud Valle del Henares Hospital.

The Shoulder and Elbow Unit Hospital Quirónsalud Valle del Henarescoordinated by Gabriel del Monte Bellointegrated in the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service directed by Ghassan Elgeadiis dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment and research of musculoskeletal injuries and diseases that affect these joints.

The team is formed by orthopedic surgeons of great experience, who use the most advanced surgical techniques. Likewise, they are specialized in the treatment of sports injuries, fractures or degenerative pathology. It works closely with other specialties in cases that require multidisciplinary assistance (Oncology, Hematology, Vascular Surgery, Plastic Surgery and General Surgery).

Within its portfolio of services is the treatment sports injuries, fractures and dislocations, their sequelae, tendon injuries, osteoarthritis, cartilage injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, etc.

The various surgical techniques used to solve these problems are the arthroscopy shoulder, treatment of fractures with minimally invasive techniquesshoulder prosthesis, correction of deformities, eco-guided surgery or cell regeneration techniques in musculotendinous pathology, among others.