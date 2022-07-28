Shawn Mendes Cancels World Tour: “Mental Health First. I’ll Come Back Stronger!”

It had to be a marvel, just like the title “Wonder“, But the music tour of Shawn Mendes it stopped after just seven of the 19 scheduled dates. The Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and model has canceled the rest of the tour a few weeks after postponing the remaining stages. The reason was the 23-year-old himself to explain it: he needs to look after his mental healthbut assures that after taking the necessary time “I will come back stronger”.

The post: “I was not ready to go back on tour”

It’s just a goodbye, in short, that of the pop singer nominated for a Grammy. “I was not fully prepared for the toll that returning to the scene would entail,” which is why he decided to cancel the tour after consulting with “an incredible group of health professionals,” he explained to fans in a statement shared on social media. . Mendes has in fact written a long post where he says: “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I wasn’t ready at all how difficult it would be to go on tour after this period of absence, ”he said. After consulting with his team and an incredible group of healthcare professionals “It became more and more obvious that I had to take my time that I have never taken for myself, to get back on my feet and come back stronger“, he added.

Mendes had previously performed in a number of shows, in Sacramento, California, and some cities in Canada. But after the initial dates earlier this month, the artist told fans that he was getting one break from tour to address mental health problems. “We hoped that I would be able to resume with the other dates after some free time, but right now my health has priority – he continues in the post on social media -. This it doesn’t mean I won’t make music anymore and look forward to seeing you on tour in the future. I know you have all waited that you have waited so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you, but I promise you that I will be back as soon as I take the right time to heal. I love you and thank you for supporting me and for having been close to me on this journey ”.

Mental health problems

The Canadian artist has always been very honest with his audience about his health difficulties: in April, for example, he tweeted a screenshot of a note written on his iPhone saying he often feels “like I’m flying or drowning “. “Sometimes I don’t care what people think and I feel free, ”he wrote. “Most of the time it’s a struggleHowever [sic]”. Mendes, in November, announced his break with the singer and partner Camila Cabello. A few months later the 23-year-old, in an interview with SiriusXM’s “Morning Mashup,” he explained that he was “taking a large respite” to heal from the breakup. In March he also told followers that he felt alone after their farewell. “Who can I call when I have a panic attack? Who do I call when I am, like, on the edge? ”, She had asked her rhetorically in a video posted on Instagram. “I feel in the end that I’m really alone, and I hate it.”