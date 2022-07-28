Shawn Mendes cancels tour due to mental health issues

Shan Mendes stops. After announcing in recent weeks that he needed a break from the concerts he was holding around the world to be able to dedicate himself to his mental health, today the singer of “Mercy”Has definitively canceled his Wonder Tour who would see it in concert in 2022 as well as in 2023.

«I started this tour with the best of intentions, I was happy to be back playing live after the long break related to the pandemic. But the truth is, I’m not ready to face the hardships of life on the road after all this time, ”he wrote Shawn Mendes on Instagram within a long post where he announced the cancellation of his world tour.

“After talking to my collaborators and working with a group of mental health professionals, I realized that I have to take the time I never took, to come back stronger,” admitted the singer of “Stitches“Without too many words, telling with extreme sincerity the difficulties faced in this last period that led him to make the decision to stop and dedicate himself to himself and his mental health, even if this means disappointing thousands of fans scattered throughout the world they were looking forward to seeing it live.

The 23-year-old singer ex-boyfriend of Camila Cabello then cancels all the dates in the United States as well as those in Europe where, among the various stages, there was also Italyon May 31, 2023 a Bologna and June 1 a Milan.

Two concerts these that Shawn Mendes he hopes to be able to recover as soon as possible together with the desire to return to perform live in front of his fans, today more than ever worried about his psychophysical conditions that are not exactly optimal. “At the moment I have to put my health on top of everything but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop making music,” he continues Shawn before concluding with a hopeful «I can’t wait to see you again on tour in the future».

