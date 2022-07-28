Shawn Mendes cancels his world tour: “Mental health first of all”

Shawn Mendes he made a difficult and painful decision, but which we feel we can fully support. The Canadian singer-songwriter has announced the complete cancellation of his world tour, including Italian dates, to fully focus on his mental health.

The announcement comes a few days after the previous communication of the singer, who had spoken of a postponement of 3 weeks. Now the Wonder: The World Tourwhich started on June 27 in Portland, Oregon, was canceled after just 7 concerts.

The two dates scheduled in Italy for next year are therefore also skipped: a Bologna all “Unipol Arena on May 31, 2023 ea Milan to the Mediolanum Forum on June 1, 2023.

With a message posted on Instagram come on TwitterShawn Mendes regretfully said: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the last few weeks of shows as I wasn’t quite prepared for what the return to tour would mean to me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was by no means ready for how difficult the tour would be after this period.“.

Shawn Mandes then added: “After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it became clear that I need to take that time for myself that I never took, to grow and come back stronger. Unfortunately I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and UK / Europe. We were hoping to be able to resume with the rest of the dates after some time, but right now I have to put my health as my first priority“.

The singer-songwriter concluded the message with a reassurance to the fans: “This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you’ve all waited so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I take the time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and following me on this journey“.

