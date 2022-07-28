Samsung’s next camera could be spectacular

A new Samsung ISOCELL sensor would be taking shape in South Korea, with 450 megapixels and a new technology called ‘Hexa2pixel’ that promises to combine up to 32 pixels in 1.

After introducing the ISOCELL HP1 as the first 200 megapixel sensor of the mobile market, which by the way we have not yet implemented in any smartphone of a commercial nature despite the siren songs of the Motorola Frontier, it seems that Samsung returns to the fray with the future of photography on mobile phones.

At least, that seems according to what was seen in SamMobile, where colleagues told us about the Suwon giant’s plans about a new Samsung ISOCELL sensor with monstrous resolutionof nothing less than 450 megapixels and with innovative associated technologies.

In fact it is that Samsung would have already registered the new brands both in South Korea and in Europe, as you will see in the images, with a denomination ‘Hexa2pixel’ reminiscent of technology binning of his still unreleased ISOCELL HP1, called ‘tetra2pixel’ and that allows to combine up to 16 pixels in 1 with 4×4 matrices:

This could be the big surprise of the Samsung Galaxy S23

In this case, the sensor would be huge and its resolution would rise to 450 megapixels, so taking into account what has been seen to date, this new technology ‘Hexa2pixel’ should allow us to combinations of pixel binning up to 32 pixelsgrouping 6×6 matrices to achieve better results with greater versatility.

Not surprisingly, it is that such data would allow the sensor to do zoom without losses thanks to its high resolution and without the need for cameras telephoto additional, and may also adapt in good light conditions to larger resolutions, which would decrease as the lighting decreases to get smaller images but with more information and much better detail.

It seems that Samsung would not seek so much to boast of megapixels, but rather to use this 450 MP resolution to provide the main sensor of our future mobile phones with greater versatility and quality in almost any light condition.

Obviously the 450 megapixels they seem too exaggerated without seeing the ISOCELL HP1 still running of 200 megapixels, but if this technology has begun to be rumored in South Korea it is because surely there will be something in the Samsung ovens to surprise us in the years to come.

Here at least the idea is not to boast of megapixels, but rather make a main sensor even more versatile and adaptable to the different conditions. Time will tell…

