Samsung lives up to tradition and launches a new color for the Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung is about to launch a version of the Galaxy S22 in its already traditional purple color, this time brighter and more striking with a new name: ‘Bora Purple’.

We confirmed a few weeks ago that the Galaxy S22 was losing its value up to 3 times faster than the iPhone 13, and perhaps that is why the South Korean giant wanted encourage sales of your model flagship base with a new shade which is already a tradition at Samsung.

In fact, it is that this color BoraPurple that reaches the Galaxy S22 is reminiscent of the violet tones of previous Samsung devices, and also of the star color that has already been anticipated from the Galaxy Z Flip4, and that would be a light violet very similar to this BoraPurple.

As the colleagues from SamMobile told us, still we do not know in which markets it will be available nor if it will reach everyone where the Galaxy S22 is sold, but from Samsung the landing of this version has already been made official, although limited to original Galaxy S22 model so far no news plus nor of ultra.

Samsung returns to purple with a Galaxy S22 ‘Bora Purple’ that will be launched on August 10, and that anticipates a complete line of Samsung terminals in this hue, already confirmed by its marketing vice president.

As we said, Samsung has a good history of purple or violet phonesand it is that these tonalities with almost tradition in a catalog that has seen arrive at the Galaxy S8 in Orchid Grayto the Galaxy S9 in Lilac Purple or Galaxy Z Flip3 in color lavenderSo the BoraPurple arrives for continue to offer eye-catching and attractive options to Samsung fans.

In this case we are talking about a slightly different shade of purple, with a bright and eye-catching color that doesn’t pull so much on the pastel anymore like the previous ones, keeping that the matte back finish to avoid fingerprints.

Samsung says that is meant to spark joy and creativity, “representing optimism and a sense of calm”, at least in the words of a Sonia Chang who is the vice president of Global Brand Marketing at Samsung and who was in charge of signing the presentation note. In this press release, moreover, They added from Samsung that the purple color personifies what the company represents, “Embracing individuality, pushing boundaries and relentlessly innovating under a philosophy of openness”.

Far from these good words, we can also confirm that East BoraPurple coming to more phones after Galaxy S22 launches on August 10a date that coincides with the Unpacked and that obviously leaves us practically confirmed since that fiancé light violet of the Z Flip4 will actually be this BoraPurple… Do we make bets?

