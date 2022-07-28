Ryan Gosling’s confessions that surprised Latinos

Once again Ryan Gosling is viral again on social networks thanks to an interview published by Netfix in which the actor surprises everyone by speaking in Spanish, thus confessing what his favorite word is, his favorite dessert and even the favorite meme they have taken. of the.

The same was carried out after the premiere of ‘The man in Grey’ on July 22, a film directed by the Russo brothers that stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

In this way, in an interview “No Filter” conducted by Netflix, some of the things that were not known about the actor and protagonist of the film were revealed, from his favorite dessert to his favorite word in Spanish.

Ryan Gosling’s confessions

In a very natural way, the actor was seen responding to each of the questions asked by the Netflix team, who seek to entertain the public a little with some curiosities of the actor that surely many did not know.

Starting with her favorite dessert, Gosling said she hadn’t tasted a dessert that compares to her mother-in-law’s rice pudding, Eva Méndez’s mother. “It’s like an angel cried on your tongue,” she said as if she could taste it.

On the other hand, he also revealed his favorite word in Spanish and the subject he would never tire of talking about. “C*ño, it’s my favorite word, it’s always there, everything is c*ño, c*ño, c*ño, you can’t use it in the wrong way, it’s everything,” he replied, also indicating his favorite topic, “ Do ghosts wear clothes or not? Everyone who says they have seen one tells what clothes they were wearing and I have questions about that. Did the clothes die too?

Social networks

One of the most curious things about the actor is that despite being a public figure, he does not have active social networks, however he confessed that he has seen the memes they publish and already has his favorite.

“The question is, have I seen memes about me on the internet? The answer is yes, the other question is, do I have favorites? Sure, Disney and cats,” she explained with a laugh.