Ryan Gosling explains what his favorite word is in Spanish

After having seen him in his most emblematic roles (since Drive a La La Land), one would think Ryan Gosling He is a gentleman with an irreproachable vocabulary. He’s a bit of a psycho sometimes, especially when he directs him Nicolas Winding Refn, but always very formal. Hence, some recent statements of his, which have become viral to top it off, have caused us a swoon.

During an interview for the website Con Todo, Gosling has declared what his favorite word in Spanish is. And the word in question (please, if there are children, please leave now) is “pussy”. “You can’t use it the wrong way,” he explains. “It’s everything. ‘Pussy,’ ‘pussy,’ ‘pussy’… ‘pussy’ will always be there for you,” she sums up.

Seeing Gosling release such a rude interjection so many times is impressive in itself, but, in addition, he releases it characterized for his role as Ken in Barbie. The combination of the word in question, his ultra-orange tan, and his criminal blonde hair is, to say the least, shocking.

However, we forgive the hot flash for two reasons. The first, that the phoneme corresponding to the letter “ñ” comes out very worthy, something that is not usual in an English speaker. The second, that when he talks about the rice pudding that his partner’s mother prepares for him Eve Mendez, he describes it as “an angel crying on your tongue”. At heart, this boy is a poet.

