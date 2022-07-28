Ryan Gosling: 10 curiosities to know about the actor

From the first part in My Friend Frankenstein to the last part in The Gray man. Ten curiosities about Ryan Gosling

Famous for making successful films such as The pages of our life, Gangster Squad, La La Land and finally The Gray Man of the Russo brothers, Ryan Gosling in a short time became the best known actor in every part of the world. The first part of him was in the famous film My friend Frankenstein (1997), where he played the role of Kenny. From that moment on it was a whole series of satisfactions, awards and goals that not even the actor would have thought of reaching.

Let’s find out 10 curiosities about Ryan Gosling

1. Ryan Gosling loves privacy

The Gray Man is a black belt to escape from gossip. The actor does not like to appear in gossip magazines and rarely talks about his family, if not for the due thanks during the awards ceremony. He is married to Eva Mendes and has two beautiful girls: Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

2. Do it yourself

He learned to play the piano in three months to make his role in more credible La La Land. But this wasn’t the first time the actor put some of him on set. In The Pages of Our Lives he learned to work with wood while in the film Drivethe California “JTT 108” was actually his property.

3. Ryan Gosling is not from the United States

Ryan Gosling is not American, but Canadian. He is proud of his origins and often takes inspiration from it to make ironically a boast: “I like working with Emma, ​​because I think she is secretly Canadian”he stated in a past interview.

4. The viral video

Ryan McHenry made a funny meme with over 5 million views featuring artfully edited movie sequences in which Ryan Gosling seems to repeatedly refuse a teaspoon of cereal offered to him by the boy. McHenry unfortunately died of bone cancer at the age of 27 and the actor opened a profile on Vine to pay homage to him by publishing one short video in which he finally eats a bowl of cereal.

5. Passion for Rambo

As a child Ryan was a huge Rambo fan. At the age of 6 he brought steak knives to school and threw them at his classmates during recess. That was the only time he dabbled with knives.

6. From Disney to the Oscars

At 12 he was one of the protagonists of the program The All New Mickey Mouse Club where to share the screen with him were celebrities from the world of entertainment such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

7. Backstreet Boy for a whisker

After the great success of the boy band, Gosling called his neighbor McLean to propose that he join the group. But McLean never answered, but in the future he realized he was wrong: “Ryan, I’m sorry I didn’t call you. If we need a sixth Backstreet Boy, I’ll call you, ”he said in a recent interview trying to run for cover.

8. Owns a restaurant

Ryan Gosling started a restaurant with two friends, the Tagine. Moroccan cuisine in Beverly Hills, in an intimate and elegant setting with jazz music to accompany.

9. That time when … she pulled her colleague’s hair

In one scene from Love & Secrets, Ryan Gosling had to pull Kirsten Dunst’s hair. The actor, like a true gentleman, felt so guilty that he sent flowers to his colleague. Gesture appreciated by her that he did not expect anything like this.

10. The withdrawal from the set

After a life spent in the spotlight, it seems that the Canadian actor’s goal is to end his career at 46. We don’t know if Ryan really does decide to do it, but time will surely give us the right answers.

