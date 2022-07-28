Russia affirmed that there is still no agreement with the US on an exchange of detainees

Russia holds talks with the United States for an exchange of detainees

Russia confirmed on Thursday that it is holding talks with the United States for an exchange of detainees, after statements by the White House about the intention to advance in the release of two of its citizens, but assured that there was still no agreement.

The negotiations “are carried out by the competent authorities. A concrete result has not yet been reached,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajarova said in a statement quoted by the Sputnik and AFP news agencies.

According to the official, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin “at the time” ordered talks for the exchange of prisonersa topic that has come up regularly since their June 2021 summit in Geneva.

The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that he will speak “in the coming days” with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to discuss a “substantial” US offer.with the purpose of freeing two Americans detained in Russia.

If materialized, it would also be the first official conversation between the two diplomatic leaders since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24 last.

According to CNN, It would be about exchanging Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner, a basketball player who is currently facing trial after being arrested in February for possession of cannabis upon arrival in Moscow, and Paul Whelan, a former member of the Navy who is serving a 16-year sentence. in prison in Russia for espionage.

Viktor Bout, a known Russian arms dealer, was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” his career inspired the movie “The Warlord,” starring Nicolas Cage as a cynical arms dealer.

Several prisoner exchanges have occurred in the past.

In April, Former US Marine Trevor Reed, sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for violence that he himself denies, was exchanged for a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenkoimprisoned in the United States since 2010 for drug trafficking with the former Colombian FARC.

The last face-to-face meeting between Blinken and Lavrov dates back to last January, when in Geneva they discussed what was then Russia’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border and Russian demands that NATO reduce its presence in Eastern Europe. and deny Ukraine’s membership.

Blinken and Lavrov avoided each other at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The two men will be in the same city at the same time next week in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where they will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum.